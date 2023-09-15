OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Trolled for Admitting to Megyn Kelly That He Took Classified Documents From the White House

donald trump trolled megyn kelly classified documents white house
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 15 2023, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Whoops! While Donald Trump and Megyn Kelly discussed his classified documents scandal and indictment, the former president accidentally admitted that he did indeed take important papers from the White House.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m allowed to have these documents. I’m allowed to take these documents, classified or not classified," he insisted during their chat, which aired on Thursday, September 14. "And frankly, when I have them, they become unclassified. People think you have to go through a ritual. You don’t, at least in my opinion, you don’t."

donald trump classified documents
Source: mega

Donald Trump was arrested and indicted for allegedly possessing classified documents.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump referred to the Presidential Records Act as to why he was "allowed" to take the docs.

"Now, the other people that we talk about, including Biden, he wasn’t president. So what he did is a different standard," he stated about Joe Biden, who was investigated for potentially having classified documents but was cleared by the FBI.

"He should have real problems. They really should be talking about that. Not about me. I did absolutely nothing wrong," the father-of-five insisted.

donald trump classified documents megyn kelly
Source: mega

Megyn Kelly interviewed Trump for the first time since 2016.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

His words went viral on social media, with people trolling him for confirming that he did indeed have documents in his possession.

"Credit to @megynkelly for letting him confess to the crimes in the indictment. She’ll see this played at the trial by the government,” quipped national security lawyer Bradley Moss.

"Donald Trump looked around this week, saw Biden hit with the impeachment inquiry and Hunter hit with an indictment and decided, 'you know what, I’m not getting enough attention, I think I will go confess to crimes under the espionage act,'" he wrote in another tweet.

donald trump trolled megyn kelly classified documents white house
Source: mega

Trump has been indicted four times this year.

Article continues below advertisement

"If I were his lawyers, I'd just quit and go home," another social media user said, with a third writing, "He can’t get out of his own legal way…"

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly grilled the ex-POTUS about why he allegedly waved around documents containing war plans, but he refused to keep discussing the situation. "I’m not going to talk to you about that because that’s already been [I think] very substantiated, and there's no problem with it," he replied.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.