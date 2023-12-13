'He's a Known Loser': Alyssa Farah Griffin Stunned Over Donald Trump Selling Pieces of His Mugshot Suit for $5,000

Sunny Hostin then chimed in, noting that Trump's latest move shows "he's really broke" and "not a good business person if he has to sell pieces of his suit."

"A suit you wore during your mug shot for criminal charges. How low can you go?" she asked the other ladies.

"Who is buying that? Are those the people voting for you? He has a weird site of selling things. He has a camel flask, a pet bowl for $60. He does tote bags, he has put his names on mattresses and bedding. There's nothing he won't put his name on," Sara Haines added.