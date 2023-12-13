'He's a Known Loser': Alyssa Farah Griffin Stunned Over Donald Trump Selling Pieces of His Mugshot Suit for $5,000
Alyssa Farah Griffin lashed out at her former boss Donald Trump, who is selling pieces of the suit he wore when his mugshot was taken.
"This just shows how ridiculous our politics have gotten. This is all for him about enriching himself and about staying out of jail. I just want to remind folks — I was struck this morning — Trump hasn't won a d--- thing since 2016. This is when AirPods came out, this is before Meghan and Harry's royal engagement Fyre Festival and Fortnite. He's a loser. He's a known loser, he's lost consistently for the GOP, he's bad for the country, and it's time to move on," Farah Griffin, 34, said on the Wednesday, December 13, episode of The View.
Sunny Hostin then chimed in, noting that Trump's latest move shows "he's really broke" and "not a good business person if he has to sell pieces of his suit."
"A suit you wore during your mug shot for criminal charges. How low can you go?" she asked the other ladies.
"Who is buying that? Are those the people voting for you? He has a weird site of selling things. He has a camel flask, a pet bowl for $60. He does tote bags, he has put his names on mattresses and bedding. There's nothing he won't put his name on," Sara Haines added.
According to Trump's website, the suit, dubbed "the most historically significant artifact in United States history," is available for purchase if you buy 47 Trump-themed digital trading card NFTs.
Each one sells for $99 apiece, which would mean you'd have to spend $4,653 in NFTs.
This is hardly the first time The View star has criticized Trump, 77.
As OK! previously reported, the political guru commented on how the former president might not be there mentally.
"Listen, he has lost his speed on his fastball, or whatever botched baseball metaphor," Farah Griffin — who previously worked as the White House Director of Strategic Communications under Trump — admitted. "You can watch him, He is not as sharp as he was in 2016, and many of us would argue that he wasn't that sharp then."
"You see a real decline in him. It's a fact you can't get past," she continued before pointing out hypocrisy within Trump's army of fans. "Our country is so polarized that Trump supporters see that and they don't think a thing about it. It doesn't really affect them. [They say] 'he's my tough guy, he's my fighter,' but they see any gaffe of [President] Joe Biden's, and Joe Biden is 'aging' and he's 'too old.' It's a Rorschach test of where the country is."