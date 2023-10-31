Donald Trump's 'Reckless and Unpredictable' Tweets Caused Chaos in the West Wing, Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals

The brunette beauty, who resigned from the Trump administration in 2020, also asked Hutchinson about Trump potentially being president again.

"I struggle to speculate and hypothesize that he will be the Republican nominee, because I think it's the responsibility of every American to make sure his name is not on the Republican ticket," Hutchinson replied. "I was on the inside, I was a Trump supporter, I worked for him loyally. And now, having this period of reflection and come full circle with people like Alyssa in my corner ... Donald Trump, for years, has shown us who he is. Many people's eyes were opened to those dangers before mine were, but now mine are, and I have the firsthand account of what he's capable of doing — what we was capable of doing, and what he continues to be capable of doing. If Donald Trump were to be elected to a second term in office, I fear for the future of our country, I fear for the future of our democracy."