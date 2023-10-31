Donald Trump's 'Reckless and Unpredictable' Tweets Caused Chaos in the West Wing, Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals
Donald Trump was off his rocker while in the White House, according to Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for the former president.
"It was a chaotic 2020, Trump was neck-and-neck in the polls, COVID hit our shores, we had a chaotic response effort to COVID, we had the social-justice protests in the summer of 2020 after George Floyd's murder. You had a principal in Donald Trump, who was reckless and unpredictable and often unhinged in the language he used. We saw it every day in the West Wing," The View star, 34, said on Monday, October 30, while talking alongside former White House colleague Cassidy Hutchinson as part of the 92NY Recanati-Kaplan Talks program. "The most common thing would be, we'd all get alerts when he'd tweet, and it was like, everything we'd planned, or he'd just spread a conspiracy theory, whatever it might be."
The TV star then complimented Hutchinson, who testified during the House investigation into the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, for pulling the curtain back on Trump, 77, and showing others "how dangerous" he is to society.
The brunette beauty, who resigned from the Trump administration in 2020, also asked Hutchinson about Trump potentially being president again.
"I struggle to speculate and hypothesize that he will be the Republican nominee, because I think it's the responsibility of every American to make sure his name is not on the Republican ticket," Hutchinson replied. "I was on the inside, I was a Trump supporter, I worked for him loyally. And now, having this period of reflection and come full circle with people like Alyssa in my corner ... Donald Trump, for years, has shown us who he is. Many people's eyes were opened to those dangers before mine were, but now mine are, and I have the firsthand account of what he's capable of doing — what we was capable of doing, and what he continues to be capable of doing. If Donald Trump were to be elected to a second term in office, I fear for the future of our country, I fear for the future of our democracy."
As OK! previously reported, Griffin has spoken out about her former boss plenty of times over the years.
On an episode of "The View: Behind the Table" podcast, she said working for Trump took a toll on her.
"I remember I was going through... not to go into all my spiraling periods I've had in my life... but I was going through a hard time after I resigned from the White House," she explained. "I lost a lot of friends, was getting a lot of criticism in the media and really was thinking my career as I knew it was over and in some ways it was."