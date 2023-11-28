OK Magazine
The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Sees a 'Real Decline' in Former Boss Donald Trump: 'He's Slowing Down'

the view alyssa farah griffin decline donald trump
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 28 2023, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Donald Trump might soon be benched — at least that's what Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks.

During the Tuesday, November 28, episode of The View, the panelists were in the thick of their "Hot Topics" discussion when the subject of Trump's potentially dwindling mental abilities was brought to the table.

trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's mental abilities were called into question during The View's 'Hot Topics' discussion.

"Listen, he has lost his speed on his fastball, or whatever botched baseball metaphor," Farah Griffin — who previously worked as the White House Director of Strategic Communications under Trump — admitted. "You can watch him, He is not as sharp as he was in 2016, and many of us would argue that he wasn't that sharp then."

"You see a real decline in him. It's a fact you can't get past," she continued before pointing out hypocrisy within Trump's army of fans. "Our country is so polarized that Trump supporters see that and they don't think a thing about it. It doesn't really affect them. [They say] 'he's my tough guy, he's my fighter,' but they see any gaffe of [President] Joe Biden's, and Joe Biden is 'aging' and he's 'too old.' It's a Rorschach test of where the country is."

the view alyssa farah griffin decline donald trump
Source: ABC/LOU ROCCO

Alyssa Farah Griffin previously worked as the White House Director of Strategic Communications under former President Donald Trump.

“If you’re gonna call out one for the gaps — Joe Biden’s had plenty of them — you gotta call out Trump too," the 34-year-old declared. "There’s no strategy there, he’s just slowing down."

Farah Griffin then noted that Trump, 77, and Biden, 81, are less than four years apart in age, causing her costar Sunny Hostin to chime in, stating, "one rides a bike and one eats cheeseburgers," in reference to the current and former presidents, respectively.

the view alyssa farah griffin decline donald trump
Source: MEGA

The television personality resigned from her roll at the White House in 2020.

While it wasThe View's Whoopi Goldberg who sparked the conversation topic in the first place, Hostin quickly directed the chat over to Farah Griffin, claiming she was "the expert" on all things Trump considering he was her boss.

Goldberg had noted the ex-POTUS was "couple of steps slower on the campaign trail" after suffering several "mental lapses" in recent months — including the time he called Sioux City "Sioux Falls" while visiting the Iowa city recently, as well as referring to former President Barack Obama as "Biden's boss."

the view alyssa farah griffin decline donald trump
Source: MEGA

The ladies of 'The View' all agreed Donald Trump is 'slowing down.'

Sara Haines gladly jumped at the chance to troll Trump, stating: "When we talk about a decline, you’d imply that they knew in the first place. It would not surprise me if Donald Trump did not know we had World War II."

"He’s not exactly a military guy. And I don’t even mean this insulting; when you’ve skated through your life with no accountability and you have money and you have power, maybe it doesn’t matter how you test on your history test. I don’t know if he knows there’s — he doesn’t even know he lost an election!" she concluded of Trump — who is currently campaigning for the 2024 presidential election despite losing to Biden in 2020 and being in the midst of numerous legal battles.

