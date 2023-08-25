Donald Trump Trolled for Claiming He Never Heard the Term 'Mug Shot' Before Fourth Arrest: 'He Lies About the Dumbest Things'
Donald Trump has once again become the butt of the joke.
Shortly after he was arrested in Fulton County, Ga., for trying to over the results of the 2020 election, he phoned in to Newsmax to discuss his time in the facility.
"Terrible experience," he declared on Thursday, August 24. "I came in, I was treated very nicely. But it is what it is. I took a mug shot, which, I’d never heard the words ‘mug shot.’ They didn’t teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance."
"It's a very sad experience and a it's a very sad day for our country," the businessman noted. "This is a weaponized justice department."
His mugshot claims had social media in stitches, with one person commenting, "He lies about the dumbest things."
"Yeah, but did they teach him embezzling and racketeering there? Or did he learn that at his papa's knees?" quipped another, with a third writing, "He never heard of the words mug shot? Get the he---out of here lol. What an idiot."
"No, but all the crooks he's surrounded himself with his entire life probably did teach him about that," said a fourth person. "What's next, a president that can barely read at an eighth grade level?"
Trump's fourth arrest came two days after the Republican GOP debate aired on Fox News — an event he decided to skip. Instead, an interview he did with Tucker Carlson began streaming on Twitter at the time the debate kicked off in Milwaukee.
The next day, the father-of-five raved about viewership, writing on Truth Social, "The Tucker Carlson Interview with me was a BLOCKBUSTER. Could hit 200,000,000 Views, and more! Thank you! I hope it was enjoyed by everyone."
However, people quickly noted that one view doesn't mean an individual actually watched the full video — instead, a person could have just scrolled past it.
On Friday, August 25, official numbers revealed the debate pulled in 12.8 million viewers, which is more than the estimated average views of his interview.