'Glad We're Finally on the Same Page': Jimmy Kimmel Celebrates Donald Trump's Willingness to Go to Jail
Jimmy Kimmel actually agreed with Donald Trump for once!
During the Monday, October 16, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the talk show host spoke about a federal judge issued a gag order to Trump, prohibiting him from attacking Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, Smith's staff and "court personnel" as part of his federal January 6 trial in Washington, D.C.
Trump, who is facing 91 felony counts in different cases, shot off an email, saying: "Today really isn’t about gagging me, it’s an attempt to gag the American people.”
"No, it's you," Kimmel fired back. “We’re still able to say pretty much anything we want.”
Kimmel then brought up Trump's Monday, October 16, Iowa speech in which he claimed he wouldn't be nervous about being behind bars.
"They’re getting beaten very badly by me in the polls. They think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking. They want to take away my voice and a judge gave a gag order today. Did you hear that? On speech, which I believe is totally unconstitutional what she did. A judge gave a gag order, a judge doesn’t like me too much," the 77-year-old said in his speech. "Her whole life is not liking me, but she gave a gag order. You know what a gag order is? You can’t speak badly about your opponent. But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly."
The former president then declared, “But what they don’t understand is that I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again."
Kimmel was ecstatic about Trump's remark, saying, “Oh, yeah. We understand that. That actually is the plan: You go to jail, and the country becomes a democracy again. I’m glad we’re finally on the same page.”
As OK! previously reported, this is hardly the first time Kimmel took aim at the businessman.
After Trump claimed he would have kept "Israel safe" if he were president, the comedian didn't believe that was true.
“Well, then strap on some kevlar and get over there, McRib Rambo,” Kimmel quipped. “Trump would like us to believe that his mere presence would have kept Hamas out of Israel and Russia out of Ukraine. This is coming from a guy who couldn’t even keep Kanye out of Mar-a-Lago.”