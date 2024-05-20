'Disgusting Human' Amal Clooney Slammed for Supporting War Crime Arrest for Benjamin Netanyahu: 'No More Nespresso for Me'

"The attacks by Hamas in Israel on October 7 and the military response by Israeli forces in Gaza have tested the system of international law to its limits," the panel of experts — including Clooney — wrote in a report published on Monday, May 20. "This is why, as international lawyers, we felt compelled to assist when the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, asked us to advise whether there was sufficient evidence to lay charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity."

"Today, the prosecutor has taken a historic step to ensure justice for the victims in Israel and Palestine by issuing applications for five arrest warrants alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity by senior Hamas and Israeli leaders," they continued. "These include applications for a warrant of arrest against the political and military commanders of Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."