'Disgusting Human' Amal Clooney Slammed for Supporting War Crime Arrest for Benjamin Netanyahu: 'No More Nespresso for Me'
Amal Clooney faced backlash in recent months for not speaking out publicly about the war on Gaza, but it's since been revealed her silence was because she was working on a report for International Criminal Court prosecutions for war crimes committed during the horrific attacks.
"The attacks by Hamas in Israel on October 7 and the military response by Israeli forces in Gaza have tested the system of international law to its limits," the panel of experts — including Clooney — wrote in a report published on Monday, May 20. "This is why, as international lawyers, we felt compelled to assist when the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, asked us to advise whether there was sufficient evidence to lay charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity."
"Today, the prosecutor has taken a historic step to ensure justice for the victims in Israel and Palestine by issuing applications for five arrest warrants alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity by senior Hamas and Israeli leaders," they continued. "These include applications for a warrant of arrest against the political and military commanders of Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."
However, the activist, who is married to George Clooney, was slammed after the bombshell report was released.
One person wrote, "Amal Clooney appears to be a terrorist supporter. No more Nespresso for me. I don't support Hamas terrorists. Bring back the hostages! Disgusting human," while another added, "Why are you losers absolving Amal Clooney? She's a clown and always will be."
A third person stated, "Amal Clooney, and her lecherous husband had been cancelled in my book for their hypocrisy, moral bankrupcy and sense of entitlement, much before this. They are the worst kind of parasites," while a fourth said, "But Amal Clooney will not talk about human rights or womens’ rights of mass rape victims because they were Jewish. WOW what a WOMAN!"
Meanwhile, some applauded Amal for her work. "For all those who were cussing out Amal Clooney for not speaking up about Palestine," one supportive user wrote. "She was working overtime doing the hard work to bring these criminals to account. Prime reason why you should make 70 excuses for someone."
"Amal Clooney is an amazing, accomplished woman!" another person exclaimed.
"Amal Clooney doing more to stop the violence than ol genocide joe," another person wrote, referring to President Joe Biden.
Even politicians weighed in, with Senator Lindsey Graham calling the “outrageous decision” a “slap in the face to the independent judiciary in Israel, which is renowned for their independence.”
Upstate New York Representative Marc Molinaro called it a “mistake” that will “forever damage the credibility of the ICC.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“There can be no equivocation. Prime Minister Netanyahu is the leader of a democracy and is defending Israel’s right to exist following the horrific October 7th attacks,” Molinaro said.
Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton said the decision proved the ICC’s “fundamental illegitimacy.”
“To aid our ally Israel, the U.S. should take steps both in Congress and in the White House to condemn the ICC and impose sanctions, as I have previously suggested,” he said.