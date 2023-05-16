'He's Not Fit to Be President': Donald Trump's Former National Security Advisor Says World Leaders Think He's a 'Laughing Fool'

Donald Trump is being dragged by John Bolton, who used to be his former national security adviser, following his CNN town hall.

After the businessman, 76, said he could end Russia's war in Ukraine one day if he is back in the White House, Bolton thinks he's delirious.

“I have been in those rooms with him when he met with those leaders, I believe they think he’s a laughing fool. And the idea that somehow his presence in office would have deterred Putin is flatly wrong,” he said on CNN on Tuesday, May 16, before naming the Russian, Chinese and North Korean leaders.