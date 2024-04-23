OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Mocked After Implying MAGA Supporters Aren't at Hush Money Trial Due to Police Presence: 'His Own Family Won't Show Up'

donald trump
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 23 2024, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump critics poked fun at the embattled ex-prez for implying that MAGA supporters weren't flocking to the New York courthouse to support him amid his hush money trial because of the law enforcement presence there.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump mocked supporters wont show up trial cops
Source: mega

Donald Trump appeared to blame law enforcement for not having more supporters at his trial.

"Why are Palestinian protesters, and even rioters, allowed to roam the Cities, scream, shout, sit, block traffic, enter buildings, not get permits, and basically do whatever they want including threatening Supreme Court Justices right in front of their homes," he wrote on Tuesday, April 23. "And yet people who truly LOVE our Country, and want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, are not allowed to 'Peacefully Protest.'"

He claimed his supporters were "rudely and systematically shut down" and then "ushered off to far away holding areas."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

He called for MAGA supporters to peacefully protest the court proceedings on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

"America-Loving Protesters should be allowed to protest at the front steps of Courthouses, all over the Country, just like it is allowed for those who are destroying our Country on the Radical Left, a two tiered system of justice," he said.

"Free Speech and Assembly has been 'CHILLED' for USA SUPPORTERS," the 77-year-old alleged. "GO OUT AND PEACEFULLY PROTEST. RALLY BEHIND MAGA. SAVE OUR COUNTRY! THE ONLY THING YOU HAVE TO FEAR IS FEAR ITSELF."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump hush money trial
Source: mega

Donald Trump was mocked on X, formerly known as Twitter, for his remarks.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

That same day, political pundit Ron Filipkowski took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mock the controversial politician's remarks. "Pretty funny that Trump claims none of his supporters will show up outside his trial because there are too many cops around," he quipped.

Followers flooded the comments section with jokes. One user penned, "Trump used to be in favor of law and order... right up until they started using it against him," and a second person agreed, "Of course the party of law & order, hates the law."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump hush money trial damage american brand kevin oleary
Source: mega

His trial is set to continue on Thursday, April 25.

Article continues below advertisement

A third person wrote, "Bingo. I mean what's the implication there?" and a fourth teased, "Sometimes he reveals the truth without knowing it."

Another critic accused Trump of spreading "more lies" and noted "his own family won't even show up" to support him amid the bombshell legal proceedings.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.

Jury selection began on Monday, April 15, and opening statements occurred the following week on Monday, April 22. However, neither his wife, Melania Trump, nor his adult children were present.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.