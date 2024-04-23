Donald Trump Mocked After Implying MAGA Supporters Aren't at Hush Money Trial Due to Police Presence: 'His Own Family Won't Show Up'
Donald Trump critics poked fun at the embattled ex-prez for implying that MAGA supporters weren't flocking to the New York courthouse to support him amid his hush money trial because of the law enforcement presence there.
"Why are Palestinian protesters, and even rioters, allowed to roam the Cities, scream, shout, sit, block traffic, enter buildings, not get permits, and basically do whatever they want including threatening Supreme Court Justices right in front of their homes," he wrote on Tuesday, April 23. "And yet people who truly LOVE our Country, and want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, are not allowed to 'Peacefully Protest.'"
He claimed his supporters were "rudely and systematically shut down" and then "ushered off to far away holding areas."
"America-Loving Protesters should be allowed to protest at the front steps of Courthouses, all over the Country, just like it is allowed for those who are destroying our Country on the Radical Left, a two tiered system of justice," he said.
"Free Speech and Assembly has been 'CHILLED' for USA SUPPORTERS," the 77-year-old alleged. "GO OUT AND PEACEFULLY PROTEST. RALLY BEHIND MAGA. SAVE OUR COUNTRY! THE ONLY THING YOU HAVE TO FEAR IS FEAR ITSELF."
That same day, political pundit Ron Filipkowski took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to mock the controversial politician's remarks. "Pretty funny that Trump claims none of his supporters will show up outside his trial because there are too many cops around," he quipped.
Followers flooded the comments section with jokes. One user penned, "Trump used to be in favor of law and order... right up until they started using it against him," and a second person agreed, "Of course the party of law & order, hates the law."
A third person wrote, "Bingo. I mean what's the implication there?" and a fourth teased, "Sometimes he reveals the truth without knowing it."
Another critic accused Trump of spreading "more lies" and noted "his own family won't even show up" to support him amid the bombshell legal proceedings.
As OK! previously reported, Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.
Jury selection began on Monday, April 15, and opening statements occurred the following week on Monday, April 22. However, neither his wife, Melania Trump, nor his adult children were present.