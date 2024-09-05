Off the Market? Amanda Bynes Spotted With Mystery Man in L.A. 2 Years After Calling Off Her Engagement to Paul Michael
Amanda Bynes may have a new man!
On Thursday, September 5, the former Nickelodeon star, 38, was spotted alongside a mystery man as the duo strutted down Hollywood Boulevard in L.A.
The What I Like About You alum and her possible new boo dressed casually as they weaved in between crowds of tourists. Bynes donned a gray T-shirt, striped shorts, white shoes and sunglasses, while the man sported a matching shirt gray sweatpants and gray slippers.
The couple did not engage in any PDA, but if they are romantically linked, this would be Bynes’ first public relationship since she broke off her engagement to ex-fiancé Paul Michael.
As OK! previously reported, the couple got engaged in 2020 and were in an on-again-off-again relationship until they split in 2022.
Just a few months later, Bynes was put on a 5150 psychiatric hold after authorities found her walking around L.A. unclothed.
This behavior did not surprise Michael, as he revealed she had previously disappeared for three days and returned home with another guy. Following the incident, Michael packed his things and left their home as the pair’s relationship was officially over.
Over a year since the mental break, Bynes now seems focused on getting her life back together, as in April she was looking for a new apartment in L.A.
"Amanda spent the day touring apartment complexes," a source shared of Bynes’ birthday plans. "She would like to move out of the apartment she's living in now."
At the time, The Amanda Show star also noted how she has been pursuing a career as a manicurist on Instagram. The insider revealed she has also re-enrolled in school to get her manicurist license.
"She graduated almost two years ago but didn't immediately apply for her license," the source stated. "She needs to practice doing acrylics and study manicurist theory to pass the board exam."
In response to Bynes’ career pivot, fans of the actress were disappointed she wasn’t giving Hollywood another try.
“She was one of my childhood idols. It was so heartbreaking to see what she had to go through,” one person penned, while another wondered, “Can’t we fix her? My daughter loved Amanda back in the day. This breaks my heart.”
“The lack of any expression is alarming,” another user said of the video, where Bynes explained her hopes to open her own nail salon, as one more added, “What a shame.”
