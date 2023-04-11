Amanda Bynes Released From Hospital 3 Weeks After Psychiatric Break, Starting Outpatient Program
Trouble actress Amanda Bynes is back at home after staying in a hospital for three weeks on a 5150 hold.
According to a report, the star was released from a Southern California facility on Monday, April 10, where she first was brought in while experiencing a psychiatric episode last month.
An insider said Bynes, 37, will now start an outpatient program to get back on the right track, and she'll be living on her own, just like she was before the crisis occurred.
As OK! reported, the Nickelodeon alum struggled with her mental health and substance abuse for years, and on March 19, the She's the Man lead was wandering the streets of Los Angeles without clothes when asked a stranger for help.
Less than 48 hours beforehand, a fan filmed a TikTok when randomly crossing paths with the actress on St. Patrick's Day. The star looked visibly confused in the video, though the social media user didn't recognize the severity of the situation.
"Happy she's getting the help she needs," the person said afterwards. "She was sweet, gave her some money and talked."
- Amanda Bynes Doesn't Feel 'Ready To Leave' Mental Health Facility Three Weeks After Wandering L.A. Without Clothes On, Source Reveals
- Amanda Bynes' Ex-Fiancé Ordered To Have 'No Contact' With Troubled Star As She Remains In Psychiatric Hold
- Amanda Bynes Will Spend At Least Another Week In Psychiatric Care After Mental Break
At the time, Bynes' ex-fiancé Paul Michael told a publication she was "off her meds" and acting "wild." Due to their volatile relationship, her parents prohibited him from seeing their daughter while she was in the hospital.
"They do not want her ex-fiancé around her, and he has been instructed to have no contact with her," a source told an outlet. "He does not seem to have her best interests in mind and her family has nothing good to say about him."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the incident and involuntary hospitalization, sources claimed Bynes' parents decided not to reinstate their nine-year conservatorship over her, which enabled them to make decisions regarding her personal life and finances.
The child star filed a petition to terminate the legal situation in March 2022, with attorney David A. Esquibias claiming, "the protection of the court is no longer necessary."
TMZ reported on Bynes being released from the hospital.