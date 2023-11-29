Troubled Star Amanda Bynes Launching New Podcast About 'the Entertainment Industry' After Hospitalization
Amanda Bynes has a new project up her sleeve: she is launching a new podcast, co-hosted by her "best friend" biochemist Paul Sieminski — just months after she checked herself into an in-treatment center in Orange County, Calif.
"The podcast will be about the entertainment industry," she said in a statement obtained by The Messenger. "We toured a studio yesterday and will start filming in December."
"Having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level because he's gonna ask great questions, and I think he'll carry most of the weight in terms of topics of conversation," the actress continued.
As OK! previously reported, the comedian, 37, was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold in June, days after she was detained by police and evaluated by medical professionals.
Fortunately, it seems like the child star is in a much better place after the episode.
"Amanda is doing her best to take care of herself through different treatments. She has been trying to maintain her privacy and spending time with people she likes and trusts," a source said.
At the time, the insider noted that Bynes is "thinking about her future and considering moving away from L.A. and getting away from the spotlight. She feels like it is long overdue."
"She is also considering taking on a new work project and looking forward to moving forward with exciting offers that have come her way," the source added, potentially alluding to her latest venture.
In August, Bynes was spotted for the first time since she checked herself into the center. According to a separate source, the She's the Man lead was allowed to walk around or go shopping for a limited time outside the premises.
This past year has been rough for the Hairspray alum — in March, she was placed on a 5150 hold after walking through Los Angeles without any clothing on, leading her to call 911 herself. Months later, she contacted the police again and was brought in for a psychological evaluation.
Ultimately, Bynes seems like she's finally on the right path after some challenging times.
"Amanda was doing better recently and trying her best to take care of herself. She has been making an effort to go to AA meetings, trying to hang out with sober people, and she looked good. The only problem is she is inconsistent about taking her medication, which causes issues," the source said earlier this year.
"When Amanda was admitted to a mental facility a few months ago, things weren’t going as well for her. She was very distressed, concerned about her past and reputation, surrounding herself with the wrong people who were bad influences, and not taking her medication," the source continued. "She is a great girl who means well and wants to get better."