Amanda Bynes Psychiatric Hold Extended At Least 1 Week After Spiraling Star Stopped Taking Her Meds: Source
Amanda Bynes will remain in a 5150 psychiatric hold for at least another week as medical professionals work to get the troubled star stabilized, a source revealed on Thursday, June 22.
The decision for the Nickelodeon alum to stay under involuntary hospitalization was made after Bynes stopped taking her medication, causing her downward spiral to begin once again,
What was originally supposed to be a 72-hour hold began on Saturday, June 17, however, she must now remain their indefinitely — or at least until doctors can get her medication and therapy under control, the insider explained to a news publication.
Bynes seems to feel fine when she consistently takes her meds, but she tends to stop consuming them once she starts to feel better, causing the circular spiral to begin again, the confidante with direct knowledge on the situation dished.
It is unclear whether Bynes had stopped taking her medication at the time she called police while in distress on Saturday and was taken in for a psychiatric evaluation.
Going on and off her medication was never a problem when The Amanda Show star was under her nearly 9-year conservatorship, which ended in March 2022, the insider claimed, as her mother, Lynn, managed her prescriptions and ensured the 37-year-old was taking them.
Due to the judge's termination of Bynes' conservatorship, her family members and friends can no longer force the television personality to stay on top of her needs.
Another conservatorship isn't completely out of the equation, however, it would be highly unlikely and extremely difficult, as the family would have to convince the same judge that ended the agreement to sign off on a new one for the troubled actress, according to the source.
Essentially, all Bynes' family can do is remain concerned about their loved one's unfortunate patterns of distress and hope psychiatric care — which Bynes has now sought out twice on her own — will help get the celebrity back on her feet.
Bynes was first placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold back in March after she was found wandering around the streets of Los Angeles with no clothes on and flagged a car down for help.
