Tough Recovery: Amanda Bynes Living Sad and Isolated Life After 3-Week Psychiatric Hold

Source: MEGA
May 23 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Amanda Bynes is going through a hard time.

The 37-year-old has been living a sad and isolated life ever since she was released from a hospitalized psychiatric hold back in early April, according to sources.

Source: @RLAMANDABYNES/INSTAGRAM

Bynes is struggling to get back to a stable place mentally, as she finds herself unable to balance her medical needs while trying to find inspiration on how to move forward with her life, insiders explained to a news publication on Tuesday, May 23.

After receiving psychiatric care, the She's the Man star returned to living alone in Los Angeles with a very small support system of people in her life.

Source: MEGA

Bynes hasn't been able to find the motivation to focus on certain passions of hers that existed prior to her mental break — such as fashion design and becoming a nail tech, sources noted.

Due to her mental health, the troubled actress quickly loses interest in those activities, although it is possible she could regain drive to put effort into the hobbies as she continues to recover from her illness, the insiders added.

On a positive note, Bynes has been promptly attending her ongoing outpatient treatments, seeing her therapists and taking her medication, said the sources.

While feeling alone must be hard on The Amanda Show star, the last thing her family wants her to do is rekindle her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, as they feel he is toxic to her recovery.

Source: MEGA

Michael wasn't there for Bynes when she needed him the most, sources pointed out, noting the best thing for the Easy A actress to do is move on from him and focus on herself.

Bynes has mainly been talking to her parents and siblings, and even physically spends time with her mom and dad on certain occasions.

The Nickelodeon alum has struggled with her mental health for years, however, her recent alarming behavior was cause for concern after she was found wandering the streets of L.A. with no clothes on during the early hours of the morning on Sunday, March 19, which led to her 5150 psychiatric hold.

Source: OK!

TMZ spoke to sources regarding Bynes' recovery.

