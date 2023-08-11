Amanda Bynes 'Wants to Work on Her Illness' After Checking Into an Inpatient Facility: 'She Has Hope Things Will Improve'
Amanda Bynes is determined to get her mental health back on track after she was placed under two separate 5150 psychiatric holds within the last six months.
"She wants to work on her illness," a source revealed to a news publication following the Nickelodeon alum's self-admission into a new mental health facility, noting she had previously been receiving outpatient treatment for bipolar disorder.
"She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn’t feel so isolated," the insider explained, admitting, "Clearly, living by herself wasn’t helping her."
"She’s worried she’ll go off her meds if she lives by herself," the confidante confessed of Bynes, who reportedly did ditch her medication prior to her first psychiatric hold this year, according to her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, as OK! previously reported.
Now, "Amanda recognizes that what she needs is a structured environment," the source said, adding, "she has hope things will improve."
This isn't the first time Bynes made an effort to help herself overcome debilitating mental health issues.
The She's the Man star had dialed 911 on herself during both instances in which she was placed under a psychiatric hold this year.
In March, Bynes was found wandering the streets of L.A. with no clothes before flagging down a car and calling the LAPD for help after realizing she was not in a stable state of being.
Three months later, the 37-year-old called police yet again while in distress, causing officers to handcuff her and bring her to the station for a psychological evaluation — prompting her second 72-hour psychiatric hold to begin.
The hold was forced to be extended after the spiraling star allegedly stopped taking her medication, a pattern that appears to be one of the main problems Bynes faces.
Bynes' recent mental health battle comes after she was released from her nearly 9-year conservatorship in March 2022. Her mother, Lynn, had been appointed as her conservator for the near-decade long court order.
