Amanda Bynes Looks Confused With A Fan In L.A. Prior To Being Placed On 5150 Psychiatric Hold: Watch
It seems as if Amanda Bynes may have been aimlessly roaming the streets of Los Angeles hours prior to being put on a 5150 psychiatric hold.
The former child star looked confused as a caring fan took her under her wing after she found Bynes walking by herself on St. Patricks Day, Friday, March 17 — before she was found in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 19, walking around naked.
"#amandabynes ❤️❤️happy shes getting the help she needs. she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. sometime ppl just sb to talk to," TikTok user Kaitlyn Fox wrote below a clip of herself and the All That actress walking together on the annual Irish holiday.
Only a day later, Bynes — who had no clothes on — waved down a vehicle and informed them she was coming off a psychotic episode before calling 911. Upon arriving at the police station, authorities put The Amanda Show alum on a 5150 hold.
Bynes' ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, spoke out about the incident, claiming, "She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds. She's wild."
The scary situation comes a year after her conservatorship, under her her mother, Lynne Bynes, called the shots on her daughter's personal and financial choices. "She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary," her attorney said at the time.
Fans have vocalized their support of Bynes, with one Twitter user writing, “The fact that Amanda Bynes flagged a car down, told them she was having a psychotic episode and called 911 herself actually gives me a lot of hope for her well-being. That's a huge deal. When she's ready, I hope she can be proud of herself for that."
"Amanda Bynes demonstrated a really impressive level of self awareness and commitment to her mental health. She's clearly been doing the work — she understands her illness, checks in with herself, and probably had a plan for how to seek help once she recognized signs of psychosis,” another added of the Hairspray star.