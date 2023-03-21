Amanda Bynes 'Off Her Meds' Before Psychotic Break, Ex Claims: 'She's Wild'
Amanda Bynes had not been taking her medication before she was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold over the weekend.
"She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds," Bynes' ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, told a news publication after she called 911 on herself in the early hours of Sunday, March 19. "She's wild."
Michael added that he and the former child star are "friends now" following their tumultuous relationship, with the pair being last spotted together as recently of December 2022.
Bynes' ex spoke out about his former flame after she was roaming the streets of Downtown Los Angeles naked. The She's the Man star — who has bipolar disorder and has struggled with substance abuse issues in the past — flagged down a car on Sunday morning and told the driver she was coming down from a psychiatric episode before phoning the police herself.
The Nickelodeon alum was then taken to a nearby police station, where a mental health expert determined Bynes needed to be placed on a 72-hour 5150 psychiatric hold. Though the hold has a time limit, it can be extended if deemed necessary by the medical professionals.
Bynes' latest health scare comes nearly one year after her eight-year conservatorship — during which she was under the care of her mother, Lynne Bynes, who had authority over her daughter's personal and financial choices — was terminated.
At the time, the judge overseeing Bynes' case decided that the legal arrangement was “no longer required," as she appeared to be doing well and was planning to move in with her then-fiancé — who proposed in February 2020.
Meanwhile, shortly after, Bynes and Michael broke up, as the former accused her ex in April 2022 of not “taking his medications,” relapsing with “crack cocaine” and watching “mom-and-son porn.”
Michael vehemently denied Bynes' claims, telling the police at the time that the Hollywood star was taking Adderall and was out of control.
Bynes — who later clarified that she found Michael watching "MILF" porn — also insisted she kicked him out of [her] house, though he has since told the news outlet, "She tried to kick me out, but I left to get my own place."
"I moved home and established boundaries," he pointed out nearly one year after their heated interaction, claiming she made up the previous drug use and pornography accusations "to keep the attention off her."
“She acted to shame me away,” Michael concluded of Bynes' allegations, noting she "lied and cheated and had too many flings the entire time" they were together.
