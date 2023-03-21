Amanda Bynes' Parents Not Considering Another Conservatorship As Troubled Actress Remains On Psychiatric Hold, Source Reveals
Amanda Bynes will not be put in another conservatorship at this time despite being placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold on Sunday, March 19, according to a source.
Although the troubled actress' parents remain extremely concerned for their daughter's well-being, they reportedly don't feel the need to take the next step just yet.
Sunday's psychiatric episode came as a surprise to Bynes' loved ones, as she had reportedly been doing well in the months leading up to the day she was found wandering the streets of Los Angeles with no clothes on.
Bynes had been taking cosmetology classes and was independently living in her own home prior to her recent meltdown, the insider spilled.
The She's the Man actress' parents believe a silver lining in the concerning situation is that Bynes was aware enough during the ordeal to know she needed help, as she personally flagged down a car — while stripped down to nothing — to ask for assistance after she knowingly spiraled out of control. The 36-year-old even dialed 911 herself, as OK! previously reported.
Bynes remains on a 72-hour psychiatric hold while doctors evaluate her overall mental state. Though the hold has a time limit, it can be extended if deemed necessary by the medical professionals.
News broke on Monday, March 20, that Bynes — who was freed from her nearly-nine-year conservatorship last year — was strolling through downtown L.A. in zero clothing.
After calling the police, the What a Girl Wants star was brought into the station before being transferred over to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.
Until almost exactly one year ago, the Nickelodeon alum was under a conservatorship controlled by her mother, Lynne Bynes, who had authority over her daughter's personal and financial choices.
Bynes was freed from the conservatorship after battling her substance abuse problems and working through her severe mental health issues. On March 22, 2022, it was revealed that "the protection of the court is no longer necessary."
A source revealed to TMZ that Bynes' parents aren't considering a conservatorship at this time.