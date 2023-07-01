Amanda Bynes' Inner Circle 'Fears the Worst' After Actress Turned Herself Over to the Police for a Medical Evaluation: Source
Amanda Bynes has her inner circle worried after she turned herself in to police for medical evaluation — three months after she was found wondering naked around the streets of L.A.
"She skips her meds or stops taking them entirely then falls off the deep end," explained a source, as the troubled star remains in a 5150 psychiatric hold. "Her friends fear this will keep happening unless she gets some long-term treatment for her mental illness."
Though her willingness to seek help is seen as a positive effort, according to the source, there is fear that her parents may have to step in again after her conservatorship was terminated in March 2022.
“They don’t want to reinstate the conservatorship, but they might need to,” suspected the source to the outlet. “People around Amanda fear the worst.”
Bynes' wellbeing has been called into question ever since the 8-year legal bind ended, as the 37-year-old has struggled with substance abuse and bipolar disorder — with her taking her medication on-and-off.
OK! reported Bynes was handcuffed by Los Angeles Police and taken to the station for psychological evaluation on Saturday, June 17. Authorities received a distressed call from a woman before picking up the Nickelodeon alum — who was "calm during the interaction with cops" and "looked defeated as they dealt with her," per a source.
It was revealed days later that Bynes would remain in a 5150 psychiatric hold for at least another week while medical professionals work to get the troubled star stabilized.
A confidante with direct knowledge on the situation explained that Bynes' relationship with her medication is not a stable one, since she tends to stop consuming them once she starts feeling better — which inevitably leads her to spiral again.
This was far from the first time Bynes has had a run-in with the police this year. Back in March, the child actor was found living on the streets of L.A. for many days before calling 911 on herself. She was placed under a 5150 psychiatric hold at the time and was checked into a mental health facility.
Bynes was released from the hold in April after a three-week period.
