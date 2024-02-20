Amanda Bynes Fans Are 'Shook' After Former Child Star Joins Cameo for Just $100: 'Worth So Much More'
Amanda Bynes is on Cameo!
The former child star made her debut on the popular website and is selling short video greetings to fans for $100. Followers can also private message her — with no guarantee of a response — for $20.
Following the news, fans flooded social media to voice their shock that the Nickelodeon alum was charging such a low price.
"Amanda bynes is on cameo for $100 I really feel like she needs to up that price she’s worth so much more!!!" one person wrote, and another added, "Rudy Giuliani charging more than Amanda Bynes to book videos on Cameo is BLASPHEMOUS."
Others were excited to get the opportunity to get a video message from the She's the Man star years after she quit acting.
"Finding out what Amanda Bynes currently looks like because of this Cameo marketing email has me shook right now," one fan said, and another chimed in, "AHHH SIGN ME UP."
A third fan wondered "how many ppl tell her to say 'Amanda, Please!'" referencing one of her popular quotes from The Amanda Show.
Bynes has currently done 17 videos and received all 5-star ratings. One fan gushed in their review, "The video was heartwarming. Amanda B, we love you!" and second shared, "My sister cried of happiness! We LOVE Amanda!"
As OK! previously reported, the 37-year-old stepped away from acting after starring in Easy A in 2010. Three years later, she suffered severe mental health issues and was placed under her parents' conservatorship.
Although she continued to battle mental health and substance abuse issues for several years, Bynes has been working hard to take back control of her life — and making career moves is her next big step.
“Amanda even says she’s considering writing a tell-all, just like Britney Spears. She has been inspired by Britney and how she’s also gone through h--- with her own conservatorship and come out the other side,” a source dished, referring to Spears’ immensely memoir, The Woman in Me, which hit shelves in October 2023.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Acting isn’t out of the question either,” the source noted. “She’s more than ready to get back to work. That’s where she’s focusing all her energy.”