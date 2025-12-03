Amanda Bynes Reveals Someone Is Impersonating Her on TikTok by 'Using AI to Create Fake Content': 'It's a Scam!'

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes revealed a popular TikTok account using her name and photos is actually an imposter. The star revealed the news in a Wednesday, December 3, Instagram Story, tagging the page and declaring, "I don't have a TikTok." "Pls report @amandabynes.1986 to get it taken down!" she told her fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes Says TikTok Page Is a 'Scam'

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram Amanda Bynes told fans a popular TikTok account is a 'scam' using AI-generated content.

"They are using AI to create fake content. They're also asking ppl to send them money," the Easy A actress, 38, noted. "It's a scam!" That same morning, the page posted a TikTok that read, "FYI — I AM NOT ON TIKTOK! I WILL NO LONGER BE ON TIKTOK. Thank you." The account currently has over 400K followers and dozens of posts featuring videos and photos of Bynes, who has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues since taking a step back from the spotlight over a decade ago.

Article continues below advertisement

The Star's Ozempic Journey

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram The star is keeping fans updated on her Ozempic weight-loss journey, revealing in November that she's down to 163 lbs.

One of the last uploads on the TikTok account was a selfie, with the one before that featuring a video of the Nickelodeon alum revealing she's taking weight-loss drug Ozempic. The clip was also uploaded to her personal Instagram account, "I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey. I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest," she raved. "Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds."

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram The former Nickelodeon standout wants to feel 'skinny and cute.'

The She's the Man lead went on to detail how many pounds she's shed so far. "I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection," Bynes explained. "So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."

Article continues below advertisement

Amanda Bynes' Plastic Surgery

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram In 2023, Bynes underwent plastic surgery to change her eyelids.

The retired movie star has been fixated on her appearance in recent years, revealing she underwent blepharoplasty — a procedure that removes excess skin around the eyes — in 2023. "I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes," Bynes explained on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @amandapandapandapanda1/instagram The TV star confessed she wasn't happy with the way she looked in paparazzi photos.