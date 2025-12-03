Amanda Bynes Reveals Someone Is Impersonating Her on TikTok by 'Using AI to Create Fake Content': 'It's a Scam!'
Dec. 3 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET
Amanda Bynes revealed a popular TikTok account using her name and photos is actually an imposter.
The star revealed the news in a Wednesday, December 3, Instagram Story, tagging the page and declaring, "I don't have a TikTok."
"Pls report @amandabynes.1986 to get it taken down!" she told her fans.
Amanda Bynes Says TikTok Page Is a 'Scam'
"They are using AI to create fake content. They're also asking ppl to send them money," the Easy A actress, 38, noted. "It's a scam!"
That same morning, the page posted a TikTok that read, "FYI — I AM NOT ON TIKTOK! I WILL NO LONGER BE ON TIKTOK. Thank you."
The account currently has over 400K followers and dozens of posts featuring videos and photos of Bynes, who has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues since taking a step back from the spotlight over a decade ago.
The Star's Ozempic Journey
One of the last uploads on the TikTok account was a selfie, with the one before that featuring a video of the Nickelodeon alum revealing she's taking weight-loss drug Ozempic. The clip was also uploaded to her personal Instagram account,
"I wanted to make a quick post to give a quick update on my Ozempic journey. I’ve lost 20 pounds so far. I’m so excited about that to be honest," she raved. "Also, I want to lose about 15 more pounds."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The She's the Man lead went on to detail how many pounds she's shed so far.
"I’m 163 now, I actually shot up on the Ozempic pill to 180 from 173, I was able to lose 20 pounds from 180 and now I’m down to 163 on the Ozempic injection," Bynes explained. "So, I’m really glad that I’m on the injection, it’s really working for me. I’m trying to lose more weight just to feel skinny and cute, so I will keep taking Ozempic."
Amanda Bynes' Plastic Surgery
The retired movie star has been fixated on her appearance in recent years, revealing she underwent blepharoplasty — a procedure that removes excess skin around the eyes — in 2023.
"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes," Bynes explained on social media.
She also complained she didn't like the way she looked in paparazzi photos.
"The sunlight is usually really harsh and bright on my skin," Bynes said at the time. "Even though I’m only 37 and I don’t even look old… the harsh lighting can create shadows on my face like it cast shadows in different areas and I look terrible."
Earlier this year, Bynes revealed she got lip injections.
The former child star's heavy eyebrow makeup, tattoos and piercings have also contributed to her new look, with countless fans claiming she's now unrecognizable.