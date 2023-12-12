Amanda Bynes' New Look: Troubled Star Admits to Getting Blepharoplasty Surgery on Her Eyelids

"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes," she explained in the clip, adding it was "one of the best" decisions she ever made for her "self-confidence."

Bynes — who was released from a mental health facility eight months ago — then explained how much she dislikes being photographed by the paparazzi because of how "terrible" the lighting makes her look.

"I usually don't look good in paparazzi pictures, and that's because paparazzi pictures are taken outside," The Amanda Show star noted.