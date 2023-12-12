Amanda Bynes' New Look: Troubled Star Admits to Getting Blepharoplasty Surgery on Her Eyelids
Amanda Bynes is getting honest about her tweaked appearance.
The former child star, 37, took to TikTok on Monday, December 11, to show off her new electric blue eyebrows and blonde mullet while opening up about a procedure she recently underwent.
"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corner of my eyes," she explained in the clip, adding it was "one of the best" decisions she ever made for her "self-confidence."
Bynes — who was released from a mental health facility eight months ago — then explained how much she dislikes being photographed by the paparazzi because of how "terrible" the lighting makes her look.
"I usually don't look good in paparazzi pictures, and that's because paparazzi pictures are taken outside," The Amanda Show star noted.
"The sunlight is usually really harsh and bright on my skin," Bynes continued. "Even though I’m only 37 and I don’t even look old… the harsh lighting can create shadows on my face like it cast shadows in different areas and I look terrible."
The Easy A actress has been more open than ever recently. As OK! previously reported, Bynes launched a podcast with her "best friend," biochemist Paul Sieminski, where she'll be talking about her experience in Hollywood.
"The podcast will be about the entertainment industry," she said in a statement. "We toured a studio yesterday and will start filming in December."
"Having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level because he's gonna ask great questions, and I think he'll carry most of the weight in terms of topics of conversation," the Hairspray alum added.
The podcast marks a new chapter for the star, as in June, Bynes was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after years of struggling with her mental health. "She checked in to an inpatient facility where she will have 24/7 care with experienced healthcare workers and be around other patients so she doesn't feel so isolated," a source said at the time.
"Clearly, living by herself wasn’t helping her," the source admitted. "She’s worried she’ll go off her meds if she lives by herself. Amanda recognizes that what she needs is a structured environment. She has hope things will improve."
After Bynes returned home from the facility, people in her inner circle revealed she's contemplating making a major change in her life. "She's thinking about her future and considering moving away from L.A. and getting away from the spotlight. She feels like it is long overdue," the source noted.