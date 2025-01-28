Amanda Bynes Not Engaged Despite Wearing Flashy Piece of Jewelry on Ring Finger
Could Amanda Bynes be off the market?
The She’s the Man star got fans buzzing when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 25, wearing a sparkling diamond band on her ring finger.
Despite the speculation, a source confirmed she "is not engaged,” adding that the ring is “just a piece of jewelry.”
For her casual outing, Bynes kept things low-key with a gray hoodie layered over a white shirt, paired with black skinny jeans and a black sling bag. The glittering ring stood out against her freshly manicured nails, sparking conversations online.
Rumors quickly swirled, as the What a Girl Wants star was not wearing any ring on that finger two weeks ago, according to TMZ.
This sighting comes two years after Bynes called off her engagement to her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael. The pair, who went public in 2020, shared pregnancy news shortly after.
However, Bynes later clarified she was "no longer pregnant," and their relationship fizzled out.
Since then, the former Nickelodeon star has stayed out of the spotlight, focusing on her art and personal growth.
In December 2024, she showcased her creative talents at an art show and clothing pop-up in West Hollywood with designer Austin Babbitt. Her pieces included works titled "Stars," "Grey," "Night" and "Lavender Dreams."
Bynes first announced her art pursuits back in October.
"My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off," she wrote on Instagram Stories while launching her own fashion line at the time.
She’s also been enjoying some downtime as in recent months, as she was spotted backstage at rapper 50 Cent’s Las Vegas residency show, where she reportedly told him about a screenplay she’s been working on and shared how much of a fan she is.
Bynes, 38, was a Nickelodeon icon before starring in early 2000s hits like What a Girl Wants and Easy A. She later faced personal struggles, including a public breakdown in 2013 that led to a conservatorship. The legal arrangement ended in 2022, allowing Bynes to regain control of her life.
These days, she’s focused on her health.
In November 2024, Bynes shared her progress with fans, saying she weighed 154 pounds — six pounds less than where she was in March of last year.
