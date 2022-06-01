'I'm Heartbroken': Amber Heard Describes Defamation Loss To 'Disproportionate Power' Of Johnny Depp As 'Setback' For Women
Speaking out: Amber Heard has released a statement after the jury ruled in favor of Johnny Depp in the pair's defamation trial.
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband," she wrote in her message, which was published on both Twitter and Instagram. "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback."
"It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated," she continued. "It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously. I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore the evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK."
"I'm sad I lost this case," concluded the mom-of-one. "But I am saddened still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American — to speak freely and openly."
While Depp wasn't present at the Virginia courtroom when the verdict was read on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 1, his ex-wife was. In the end, the seven jurors awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.
He had originally sued the Aquaman star for $50 million.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, released a message of his own after the lengthy trial came to an end.
"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye," his statement read. "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled ... "