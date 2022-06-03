The Well Has Run Dry: Amber Heard Is 'Broke' After Drowning In Johnny Depp Legal Fees

When the Aquaman star's attorney Elaine Bredehoft was asked by Savannah Gutherie during an appearance on TODAY if her client would be able to pay the $10.4 million the jury ordered her to pay the Black Mass actor, she emphasized, “Oh, no, absolutely not.”

However, a source told the outlet the court costs may not be the only source draining her income as Heard's lavish spending on travel, clothes, gifts and wine may also be to blame.