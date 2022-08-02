Quiet Oasis For Sale! Tour Amber Heard's $1.05 Million Desert Home She's Been Forced To Sell To Payoff Johnny Depp Debt: Photos
Amber Heard has seemingly been making extreme life changes since being dealt a huge legal defeat against ex Johnny Depp. The actress reportedly pawned off her secluded Yucca Valley California home in an apparent attempt to pay back the $8.35 million debt she now owes her former spouse.
The estate boasts three-bedrooms, three-bathrooms and sits on 6 acres of land with 2,450 square feet of living space. According to documents, the home was officially sold on July 18 for a reported $1.05 million. Heard purchased the home for $570,000 in 2019.
FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL: PHOTOS
The humble homestead is now owned by New Jersey-based Rickard and Carol-Jeanette Jorgensen, who also own property in Nevada and are founders of Jorgensen & Company LLC.
Scenic views surround the house along with mountains, dessert views and huge rocks. Inside, the property comes equipped with iron front doors, a kitchen with a double griddle stove and wiring for the whole-home surround stereo system.
Heard selling the house could seemingly be a move to help pay her $8.35 million fee to Depp after being found guilty of defamation by a seven person jury for her 2018 op-ed in which she labeled herself a victim of abuse. Heard did not mention the Pirates of the Caribbean star directly in the piece.
AMBER HEARD INKS MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR DEAL TO RELEASE REVENGE TELL-ALL BOOK — BUT SHE'LL BE 'HIT WITH ANOTHER DEFAMATION SUIT & END UP RIGHT BACK IN COURT'
As OK! previously reported, the Zombieland actress is planning to appeal the verdict in the case, a spokesperson for Heard confirmed in a statement on Thursday, July 21.
"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice," her rep explained.
Scroll through the gallery to see Amber Heard's $1.05 Million Desert Home:
Surrounded by rocks and blue sky, the backyard is perfect for enjoying the end of a long day.
The bathroom boasts different types of wood accents that bring out the rustic nature of the home.
The marble-covered kitchen is fit to hold intimate gatherings where the new owner can show off those cooking skills for their guests!
The retro living room equipped with leather furniture will make you feel like you are right back in the '90s.
The estate also comes with a 110-foot engineered bridge that leads to a mountainside gazebo.
The sandy colored exterior matches the vibe of the home, which is flanked on all sides by sandy mountains.