Amber Heard Slams Unfair Johnny Depp Trial Representation On Social Media

Amber Heard is opening up about the impact she feels social media played in her high-profile defamation case brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp that saw the Pirates of the Caribbean actor walk away with a $10.35 million win in damages.

In a preview clip from the defendant's interview with NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, set to air this week on TODAY and Friday, June 17, on Dateline, Heard addressed the bias social media activity favoring her former partner throughout the six-week trial that began in April in Virginia.