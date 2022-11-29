Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, Queen Elizabeth, Tom Brady & More Are The Most Talked About Celebrities Of The Year

Now that 2022 is coming to an end, new data, which was conducted by celebrity news site CelebTattler, shows that Amber Heard is the most talked about celebrity of the year, followed by Johnny Depp, Queen Elizabeth, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and more.

In order to come to the conclusion, CelebTattler analyzed Google search data for over 150 of the most influential celebrities since January 1, 2022, to determine who was making headlines the most this year.