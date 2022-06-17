It seems like Amber Heard is trying to get people to side with her, even though her trial against ex Johnny Depp wrapped up in early June.

While speaking to Savannah Guthrie in a Dateline special called Amber Heard: After the Verdict, the blonde beauty, 36, is sticking by her story that the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, physically abused her, in addition to sexually assaulting her. Now, she said she has key evidence that could prove that Depp was in the wrong.

"There's a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to," Heard, who shared the notes publicly for the first time, said.