Supportive Sibling! Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Henriquez Issues Statement After Verdict
Amber Heard's sister has spoken out since the headline-making verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife was read earlier this month.
The actress' sibling, Whitney Henriquez, who testified in the tumultuous trial, released a statement shortly after Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. Depp sued his ex-wife in 2019 over her op-ed for The Washington Post in which she labeled herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence. She did not directly name Depp in the piece and countersued for $100 million.
“Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors,” wrote Henriquez on Instagram on Sunday, June 5, per Independent. “We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless.”
AMBER HEARD GETS TROLLED FOR WEARING THE SAME BLACK DRESS TO COURT FOR THE PAST SEVERAL YEARS: PHOTOS
“I am so honoured to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side," she continued.
The Aquaman star's little sister took to the stand during the drama-filled court case to shockingly allege Depp threatened to harm Heard's dog.
"At some point, I heard the back window open, and he was holding out dog out the window," Henriquez stated of the alleged incident in her testimony on Wednesday, May 18. "I froze, I was scared, I just remember thinking I knew how inebriated he was and the dog was very small. I thought if he twitched, she was just going to go out the window."
AMANDA KNOX REACTS TO JOHNNY DEPP'S VICTORY OVER AMBER HEARD AFTER CLAIMING SHE WOULDN'T REVEAL HER OPINION ON THE TRIAL
"It was almost like a cackle," she recalled of Depp's laugh. "He made a joke about putting her in the microwave, putting the dog in the microwave."
Henriquez also gave insight into the former pair's relationship as she saw it. "Again, Amber was very much in love, so was Johnny. She’s telling me that she wants something. Whether or not I agreed to it or not, whether or not I was OK with what was happening, it wasn’t my place," she stated.