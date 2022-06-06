Supportive Sibling! Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Henriquez Issues Statement After Verdict

Amber Heard's sister has spoken out since the headline-making verdict in Johnny Depp's defamation case against his ex-wife was read earlier this month.

The actress' sibling, Whitney Henriquez, who testified in the tumultuous trial, released a statement shortly after Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. Depp sued his ex-wife in 2019 over her op-ed for The Washington Post in which she labeled herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence. She did not directly name Depp in the piece and countersued for $100 million.