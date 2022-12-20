Johnny Depp Never Wanted To 'Destroy' Ex Amber Heard As She Settles Defamation Case, Insider Claims: 'He Just Wanted The Truth'

"In the U.S., however, I exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during a trial in which I was subjected to a courtroom in which abundant, direct evidence that corroborated my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process," she stated. "In the interim I was exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot re-live. "I simply cannot go through that for a third time."

"I cannot afford to risk an impossible bill — one that is not just financial, but also psychological, physical and emotional," she continued. "Women shouldn't have to face abuse or bankruptcy for speaking her truth, but unfortunately it is not uncommon."

"I will not be threatened, disheartened or dissuaded by what happened from speaking the truth," she concluded. "No one can and no one will take that from me. My voice forever remains the most valuable asset I have."