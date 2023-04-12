Johnny Depp's First Wife Expresses Hate For 'Horrific' Amber Heard, Admits She 'Felt Really Bad' For Him While Watching Trial
Johnny Depp's first wife, Lori Anne Allison, is speaking out about the actor's court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard one year after it kicked off.
Allison and the movie star wed in 1983 but split two years later, though it appears the two stayed on good terms, as she admitted during her recent appearance on the "Popcorned Planet" podcast that she was on her ex's side.
The makeup artist, 65, revealed she met Heard in the past, and though "she seemed really nice," as time went by, she began hearing negative things about the Aquaman star.
"He didn't seem too happy all the time. I didn't see him a lot, so I can't really say," she acknowledged. "The things that affected me more were the things he said in court. I probably broke down several times because I felt really bad for him."
Allison admitted she thought the trial — in which the Pirates of the Caribbean lead, 59, sued Heard, 36, for defamation after she insinuated he abused her — "was either going to be an epic train wreck or it was going to go really well."
It turned out to be the former, and after watching tidbits online, Allison disclosed she would "walk around crying because I was terrified for him."
She added that it may have "killed" Depp if he didn't come out victorious, emphasizing she was appalled by Heard's shocking claims.
"It just broke my heart that somebody could do that to him," she explained. "I'm no angel, I've done my share of s***** things to people, but what she did was absolutely horrific, and if there were things that I could do to her that were legal, I would do them."
Allison confessed her former spouse isn't perfect, noting he "makes normal mistakes" like everyone else, but overall, she continued to sing his praises.
"He's generous, kind and I can't wait to be in a room with him again because I love to give him hugs," she concluded.