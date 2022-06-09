No Looking Back! Johnny Depp's Lawyer Reveals How He's Doing Post-Trial

Ever since his June 1 legal win, showbiz insiders have been buzzing over whether or not he can revive his acting career, something he's eager to do.

"He loves music, but acting is his life. He couldn't sit around and do nothing about the fact that his career was being affected. He thinks the verdict was fair. It feels like a win to him," an insider spilled to PEOPLE. "He very much hopes that he can revive his career."