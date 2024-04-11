OK Magazine
Amber Rose Gushes Over Unlikely Friendship With Sandra Bullock: 'Coolest Person Ever'

Apr. 11 2024

Amber Rose prefers to keep her A-list friendships private.

During a recent interview, the model, 40, revealed she has many Hollywood pals in her inner circle that people may be surprised by — one in particular being Sandra Bullock.

"I'm close friends with Tom Arnold, our kids play together. I'm close friends with Sandra Bullock, our kids play together," Rose, who shares 11-year-old son Sebastian Taylor with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and 4-year-old Slash with former boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, revealed.

"I love Sandra. She's amazing. She's the most down-to-earth, coolest person ever. My son and her daughter are best friends. They're on FaceTime all day. We love Sandra," the "Fame" rapper said of The Proposal star, 59, who has adopted children Louis and Laila.

Amber Rose and Sandra Bullock have become close friends.

While Rose confirmed her closeness with Bullock, she shut down rumors of a romance with Chris Rock after the longtime pals were seen hanging out together in New York City recently.

"It was not [a date]," the mother-of-two confirmed about her dynamic with the comedian, 59. "I've been friends with Chris Rock for, like, 13 years… We met for coffee. We talked some c--- to each other. He made me laugh because he's hilarious. And that's our friendship. Just friendship. We were not holding hands, and we were obviously very separate. It just becomes unfair sometimes."

Amber Rose is a mother to two sons.

Another person Rose has counted as a close friend has been the "Young, Wild & Free" rapper, 36, following their 2014 split. "I think that me and Wiz are so ... best friends now, that — we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right? It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents," she explained in an interview earlier this year about her bond with the singer.

After going through numerous failed relationships, the social media star has been focusing on herself and her kiddos. "Right now, I love myself. I love my kids. I’m not thinking about no man, " Rose noted of life without a partner.

Amber Rose has been loving the single life.

"Having my own schedule. Not worrying about what anyone else is doing. Waiting for a text message. Not having to send a good night text when I don’t feel like it," she explained of her current lifestyle. "Not worrying about what they ate today or what they didn’t eat — I don’t have time! I’m worrying about what I want to eat."

Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Rose.

