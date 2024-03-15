Amber Rose Called a Suicide Hotline During Dark Period, Reveals Caring for Her Kids and Taking Ketamine 'Saved' Her Life
Amber Rose is sharing the details from a dark period in her life.
While on The Jason Lee Show, the model revealed she was "suicidal" for around "three a half years."
The mother-of-two, 40, admitted she once even called a suicide hotline because she had nowhere else to turn.
"I don’t have a really big support system around me," Rose explained. "So I had a really really bad day and I called a suicide hotline and they said, ‘From 1 to 10, how likely are you to kill yourself?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not. I’m not going to kill myself but I want to. And that’s the problem. I feel like I want to and I don’t know why I feel like this.’"
After doing some research, the internet personality concluded there were several factors contributing to her mental health, including the effects of the pandemic, a public breakup and hormone issues following the birth of her now 4-year-old son, Slash.
Making matters worse was the fact that she faced hateful comments on social media nearly every day.
"I’m f----- up mentally because everything is completely out of whack in my body and then everyone [online] is like, ‘You ain’t s---. You don’t deserve love.' I’m dealing with internal s---, external s---. .. I can only consume so much," she said.
"It kind of all just bubbled up and I was like I’m not okay, I need help," Rose said of how she felt at the time.
The star started taking ketamine, which she called "the only thing that saved my life. And my children saved my life because I won’t leave my children no matter how bad it gets mentally."
"Ketamine has helped me a lot… I get mine from a doctor, which I suggest everyone else do the same if they want to try that for PTSD or depression or anxiety," she explained. "Over time it kind of helps you regulate the chemicals in your body so you feel less depressed, less suicidal."
Elsewhere in her interview, Rose touched on her former romances, including her two-year relationship with Kanye West, marriage to Wiz Khalifa and one with Alexander "AE" Edwards.
Edwards — the father of Slash — has been in the headlines lately since he's dating Cher.
Though some people scoffed at the unexpected couple given their 40-year age gap, Rose vocalized her support.
"I’m very happy that he’s with Cher because it creates stability for when [our] son goes over there," she explained. "That it’s not all mayhem and stuff."
"Somebody gotta tolerate him and it ain’t gonna be me, right?" she quipped. "So I’m very happy that he’s over there with her because it’s stability for my son."