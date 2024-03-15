Amber Rose Called a Suicide Hotline During Dark Period, Reveals Caring for Her Kids and Taking Ketamine 'Saved' Her Life

The mother-of-two, 40, admitted she once even called a suicide hotline because she had nowhere else to turn.

"I don’t have a really big support system around me," Rose explained. "So I had a really really bad day and I called a suicide hotline and they said, ‘From 1 to 10, how likely are you to kill yourself?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m not. I’m not going to kill myself but I want to. And that’s the problem. I feel like I want to and I don’t know why I feel like this.’"