Sandra Bullock Is 'Not Done Healing' After Shocking Bryan Randall Death: 'She Wants to Let Go of the Pain and Allow Herself to Love Again'
Sandra Bullock misses her man immensely, but the actress knows she has to keep moving forward.
The 59-year-old's heart was left broken in August 2023, when her boyfriend of eight years, Bryan Randall, devastatingly died after a private battle with ALS.
"Sandra's not done healing — it’s only been seven months — but she’s ready to move on," a source recently spilled to a news publication regarding Bullock's grieving journey.
Although Randall was someone Bullock referred to as the "love of her life," the insider claimed The Proposal star "would be open to finding love and starting over again."
While it didn't involve someone dying, Bullock already successfully moved on from a relationship after her bitter divorce from Jesse James in 2010.
Plus, the confidante alleged, "Bryan wanted her to pick up the pieces and try to find a good guy" prior to passing away after his three-year battle with the fatal motor neuron disease, known commonly as Lou Gherig's disease.
"Sandra wants to let go of the pain and allow herself to love again," the source admitted, noting, "but she’s had a hard time convincing herself she’ll ever find anyone else."
Bullock didn't start dating Randall until 2015, five years after she legally ended her 5-year marriage to James, who admitted to having several affairs during their union and previously called cheating "part of life."
The update on how Bullock has been coping with Randall's passing comes less than three months after she spread his ashes across one of the late photographer's favorite places on what would have been his 58th birthday.
"Happy birthday, Bry," The Lost City star's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado captioned a video of a scenic river in Wyoming. "Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised."
While Bullock never publicly commented on her partner's death, her sister confirmed the heartbreaking news via a sorrowful social media post.
"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," she wrote at the time. "Rest in peace, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital."
Life & Style spoke to a source about Bullock moving on after Randall's death.