Family Time! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Enjoy Leisurely Stroll Ahead Of Wedding Weekend In Georgia
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted out and about soaking up the sun only days before they are set to say "I do" for the second time at Affleck's Georgia mansion.
The newlyweds were photographed in Savannah walking alongside The Tender Bar actor's 16-year-old daughter, Violet, who sipped coffee while sporting an ankle-length, flower print dress.
Affleck cut a casual look in a light brown button-up shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. The "On the Floor" singer trailed slightly behind the father-daughter duo, rocking a beige cropped top, matching pants and a pair of wedge heels.
Neither J.Lo's twins — 14-year-old Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — nor Affleck's other children — Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who he has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — appeared to be on the outing.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez have been in Georgia preparing for their 3-day wedding festivities that will take place on The Last Duel actor's sprawling estate.
The wedding events are believed to start on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a formal wedding ceremony on Saturday. Sources spilled the event will be "all about J.Lo" noting that "Ben wants all of the focus" on her on "their big day."
However, not all of the guests are excited about having to travel all the way to Georgia for the duo's lavish wedding party.
"L.A. has some of the best hotels and venues in the world. Both Jen and Ben have amazing multi-million-dollar homes where they could have celebrated, but no, instead everyone is expected to head to Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia (which is located just an hour outside Savannah), for the big bash this weekend," an insider spilled to Radar. "Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Casey Affleck are all millionaires who can afford private planes and the best hotels, but not everyone can. It’s so selfish."
“Talk about last minute. People have lives and commitments; they can’t drop everything just because Jen and Ben want them too,” the insider continued. “Why couldn’t they just have done this in L.A.? It would have been so much easier."
"It’s not as if they have chartered a private plane and invited everyone to stay at the house," they added. "Travel and accommodations are expensive. Of course, everyone what’s to party with them, but not everyone can afford it or has a schedule where they can drop everything at the last minute. They don’t realize that no everyone lives like them."
Page Six was first to report Affleck and Lopez's family outing.