Family Time! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Enjoy Leisurely Stroll Ahead Of Wedding Weekend In Georgia

“Talk about last minute. People have lives and commitments; they can’t drop everything just because Jen and Ben want them too,” the insider continued. “Why couldn’t they just have done this in L.A.? It would have been so much easier."

"It’s not as if they have chartered a private plane and invited everyone to stay at the house," they added. "Travel and accommodations are expensive. Of course, everyone what’s to party with them, but not everyone can afford it or has a schedule where they can drop everything at the last minute. They don’t realize that no everyone lives like them."

Page Six was first to report Affleck and Lopez's family outing.