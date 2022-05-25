Overcome With Emotion: Amy Duggar Bawls As She As She Begs For Harshest Sentence Possible For Cousin Josh

“There is a bible verse, Luke 17:2. ‘It’s better to hang a millstone over your head and jump into the ocean if you’re going to hurt one of my little ones.’ I’m sure he’s watched several children get hurt. If the bible says jump in the ocean and drown, how long would that equal in prison?” the former reality star noted.

In the sit down, Amy gave insight into Josh's twisted mind recalling, “He was charismatic. He was funny. We had inside jokes. We didn’t talk all the time, but we kept in touch. We played all the time together outside. It was healthy play. He was a happy guy. I don’t know where that took a turn. I am clueless on that, truly.”