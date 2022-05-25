Carefree At The Courthouse! Josh Duggar Spotted Joking With Clerk During Sentencing Hearing

The disgraced reality star was seen "in happy spirits" as he joked with the judge's clerk and casually chatted with his wife, Anna, while awaiting the judge's decision, according to The Sun.

Last December, Josh was found guilty of both receiving and possessing child pornography after pleading not guilty to the charges. Although his legal team is pushing for a lenient sentence of five years for the horrific crimes, prosecutors believe if he does not receive the maximum sentence, it is likely he will continue to commit similar crimes.

AMY DUGGAR CLAIMS COUSIN JOSH DUGGAR HAS 'A SINISTER SIDE' TO HIM AHEAD OF CHILD PORN SENTENCING, CALLS HER FAMILY 'DELUSIONAL'