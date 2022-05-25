Carefree At The Courthouse! Josh Duggar Spotted Joking With Clerk During Sentencing Hearing
Not a care in the world!
Despite facing decades in prison, Josh Duggar was reportedly all smiles at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, May 25.
The disgraced reality star was seen "in happy spirits" as he joked with the judge's clerk and casually chatted with his wife, Anna, while awaiting the judge's decision, according to The Sun.
Last December, Josh was found guilty of both receiving and possessing child pornography after pleading not guilty to the charges. Although his legal team is pushing for a lenient sentence of five years for the horrific crimes, prosecutors believe if he does not receive the maximum sentence, it is likely he will continue to commit similar crimes.
AMY DUGGAR CLAIMS COUSIN JOSH DUGGAR HAS 'A SINISTER SIDE' TO HIM AHEAD OF CHILD PORN SENTENCING, CALLS HER FAMILY 'DELUSIONAL'
Throughout the shocking court case, Josh's wife has been one of his biggest supporters. Anna — she shares Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 7 months, with the convicted sex offender — reportedly refuses to divorce her husband and does not believe he is guilty.
"Joshua sees the best in people and is willing to walk alongside them to help make their dreams a reality," she wrote in a letter begging the judge for leniency back in March. "I ask that you consider reuniting us as a family again soon."
FAMILY FRIEND CLAIMS ANNA DUGGAR LET KIDS VISIT WITH JOSH DUGGAR AFTER HIS APRIL 2021 ARREST
The former Counting On star's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, are also fierce supporters of their son despite his guilty convictions. As OK! previously reported, the Duggar parents have been allowing Anna and the kids to stay in a home on their sprawling Arkansas compound as Josh awaits his sentencing.
"Jim Bob and Michelle don't believe in divorce at all," the insider claimed. "So because of that they have told friends that they will financially support Anna and the kids. They said Anna has no vocation, has never worked and has no means to support herself and the kids."
"Some of Jim Bob's friends were pretty appalled that he wouldn't encourage Anna to divorce Josh, or at least tell her that she didn't have to stay," continued the source. "It sends a bad message to the kids."
Josh faces a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and $250,000 in fines.