Amy King Believes 'Traumatic' Event Happened to Cousin Josh Duggar to Make Him the Way He Is: 'Something Is Very Wrong'

Amy King (née Duggar) believes something terrible could have happened to her disgraced cousin Josh Duggar when he was young that may have contributed to his horrific sexual misconduct as a teenager and an adult.

Back in 2015, reports surfaced that Josh allegedly molested five underage girls — including little sisters Jill and Jessa — when he was between 14 and 15 years old. Six years later, the former TLC star was convicted of receiving and possessing some of the "worst of the worst" child pornography and was sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars.