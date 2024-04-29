Amy King Believes 'Traumatic' Event Happened to Cousin Josh Duggar to Make Him the Way He Is: 'Something Is Very Wrong'
Amy King (née Duggar) believes something terrible could have happened to her disgraced cousin Josh Duggar when he was young that may have contributed to his horrific sexual misconduct as a teenager and an adult.
Back in 2015, reports surfaced that Josh allegedly molested five underage girls — including little sisters Jill and Jessa — when he was between 14 and 15 years old. Six years later, the former TLC star was convicted of receiving and possessing some of the "worst of the worst" child pornography and was sentenced to serve 12.5 years behind bars.
In a recent interview, Amy suggests "something traumatic" has to have happened to Josh to make his brain "even go near that situation."
"I don't know what that traumatic event or events was," she clarified. "I don't know what has happened to Josh. If you ask me, though, I think that something major has maybe happened to him, obviously very, very much so. I know that something's up and something is very wrong."
Despite her concerns about Josh's own past, she admitted she doesn't particularly want him to ever get out of prison.
"I want him to stay as long as he can because he can't hurt children. He can't view that disgustingness and his kids hopefully are safe as well," she said, referring to Josh and Anna Duggar's seven children — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson.
"I hope every day there is absolute torture for him," she added. "I really hope that, because what he watched and what he was viewing for his own fulfillment is those kids experiencing torture.
"He deserves every second in there, and I hope he gets a longer term," she continued. "I hope he messes up again."
As OK! previously reported, Amy also explained she doesn't have any intention of having contact with her cousin again.
"I have chosen not to, not at all, just to protect my peace and my family and my little boy," she shared of her four-year-old son Daxton. "That's what matters to me, and that's what I'm going to put as a priority."
"When you just cross those evil lines like that, there is no coming back," she noted. "I just think there's no coming back."
Amy spoke with People about her theories regarding Josh's potential trauma.