Josh Duggar's Prison Denies Serving Inmates 'Crazy' Half-Portion Meals for 'Months'
Josh Duggar's minimum facility prison in Texas denied allegations that inmates are receiving unfairly portioned meals and have been forced to buy their own food to avoid going hungry.
A source recently told a news outlet the people at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville having been "getting half portions of food for months."
"Grits, tiny portions of corn, half rolls, a couple ounces of deli meat, they’re serving them these crazy portions," the source continued. "People are having to buy food from the commissary or go hungry, it’s wild. Complaints from loved ones have gone nowhere."
However, following the accusations, FCI Seagoville provided a statement to the outlet which said their facility "provides all Adults in Custody with food that is consistent with the National Food Menu to include portion size."
"We take all complaints about the institution and services provided very seriously and all complaints are fully investigated," the statement read. "Currently, FCI Seagoville has not received any complaints regarding any aspect of the institution's Food Service Department."
This is far from the first complaint the prison has reportedly received since Duggar's incarceration in June 2022 following his child pornography conviction. As OK! previously reported, a loved one of one of the inmates accused the facility of giving them "expired" food, claimed there was "mold all up in the mattresses" and said the building once had severe plumbing issues that left residents using the bathroom in hallways.
A former inmate also attempted to sue the prison for alleged "inhumane treatment" to include being "denied medical services" and being served "under 2000 cal per day meals," as well as "verbal assaults by staff."
"These are all inhumane conditions under human rights for ALL humans," Jua-Deno Peterson said in one correspondence. "The purpose of this letter is to place you on notice and to demand that these actions that undermine human rights and dignity at the facility be halted with immediate effect."
In a separate email, he asked, "Can [you] please stop storing our food and carts next to the trash cans?"
However, the case was dismissed on May 16 after the court discovered that the plaintiff was "no longer confined at FCI Seagoville or in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP)," and that he'd "failed to inform the court of his current address."
