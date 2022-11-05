Amy Duggar Reveals She 'Kissed Boys And Wore Swimsuits' When She Wasn't Around Her Strict Uncle Jim Bob

Duggar family wild child Amy King (neé Duggar) revealed that despite growing up very close to her famous cousins and often appearing on their hit TLC shows, she didn't live nearly the same lifestyle as they did.

Amy — who is the daughter of Jim Bob's sister, Deanna Jordan — shared she "didn't grow up in a strict house" and had more control over things such as her appearance and the type of music she listened to when she was a teen.