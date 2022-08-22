Amy Duggar Cracks Joke About Not Going To Therapy Despite Her Family's String Of Scandals
Laughing off her troubles? Over the past year or so, Amy King (neé Duggar) hasn't shied away from calling out her controversial family members in addition to expressing disgust over cousin Josh Duggar, who's currently behind bars on child pornography charges.
But despite all of the drama she's endured, it seems she isn't interested in talking to someone to help her feel better.
On the night of Monday, August 21, the mom-of-two posted a meme on her Instagram Story about going to therapy, joking that when she asks friends, "Should I go get bangs or go to therapy?" they would suggest the latter, but she'd rather go to the salon for a fresh 'do.
Tackling her problems with humor and optimism is nothing new for King, 35, as before Josh's trial, she told her fans, "We decided that we're focusing on all the good ... trying to."
Her mom Deanna — who is the sister of Jim Bob — added at the time, "It's been pretty tough, but you know what, we're going to make it by the grace of God." Replied Amy, "We are, we are. We have each other."
While Josh's wife Anna has stuck by his side throughout his scandals — which also involve cheating — King has been the only one in the family begging her to leave him.
"Anna, I love you - I have loved you since day one you entered our family. But you are showing women all over the world that follow you that it is okay to have an abuser in your home. Around your beautiful children," she told her cousin via social media. "You're showing everyone it's okay to cheat, it's okay to use me as a ragdoll, it's okay. Have more self-respect than that."
Despite Anna's refusal to distance herself from the father of her six children, King her kept trying to get through to her — though she acknowledged that Anna could have blocked her phone number and social media profiles.
"I have tried to reach out. I wanted to be someone who could just be a sounding board for her, where she could like just vent and talk and melt down if she needed to," she explained. "And that she could do it in the comfort of my own home where it would be safe for her. I don't know. I could be blocked. That could be it too. I don't know how to reach out to her."