Anna Duggar Isn't Ready To 'Forgive' Josh's Siblings For Speaking Out Against Him
Anna Duggar has been "distancing herself" from several of her husband Josh's sisters since they addressed his arrest and trial proceedings publicly.
"It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest," an insider spilled of the reasoning behind Anna's resentment against some of the Duggars. "It was a nightmare navigating all that."
Josh was arrested last April after Homeland Security raided his Arkansas car dealership and confiscated his computer. The embattled former reality star was later found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and was subsequently sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars.
"Yes, it was horrible what Josh was accused of, but she needed unconditional support," the insider continued. "Anna took it as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members."
Following his sentencing, the embattled former reality star was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas in June, where he is expected to serve out his sentence.
Anna has reportedly been considering a move to Texas herself — not only to be closer to her husband, but also to put some space between herself and his family.
She currently lives on the Duggar family compound in Arkansas, where Josh's parents have allowed her and their children — Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 1 — to live for free.
"Her in-laws are great, Jim Bob and Michelle are like parents to her, but she really could use some distance," a source said at the time.
Anna and Josh met in 2006 and tied the knot two years later in 2008. Despite the Counting On alum's conviction, the mother-of-seven has refused to entertain the idea of divorcing the father of her children.
"Anna is a shell of a woman at the moment, but she is choosing to stay with Josh," an insider dished. "They will not be getting a divorce."