Anna Duggar Isn't Ready To 'Forgive' Josh's Siblings For Speaking Out Against Him

"It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest," an insider spilled of the reasoning behind Anna's resentment against some of the Duggars. "It was a nightmare navigating all that."

JOSH DUGGAR CONCERNED 'OUTSIDE INFLUENCES' COULD CONVINCE WIFE ANNA TO DIVORCE HIM IF SHE MOVES AWAY FROM HIS PARENTS

Josh was arrested last April after Homeland Security raided his Arkansas car dealership and confiscated his computer. The embattled former reality star was later found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography and was subsequently sentenced to 12.5 years behind bars.