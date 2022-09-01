Amy King Implores Josh Duggar's Wife Anna To 'Wake Up' In Social Media Message Implying Convicted Sex Offender Is A 'Sociopath'

Amy King (neé Duggar) appeared to once again beg Anna Duggar to leave her husband, Josh, in a scathing social media message seemingly calling the convicted sex offender a "sociopath."

The Counting On alum was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday, December 9, and six months later, Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Josh over 12 years behind bars. Anna has refused to sever ties with her disgraced husband since his sentencing.