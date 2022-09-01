Amy King Implores Josh Duggar's Wife Anna To 'Wake Up' In Social Media Message Implying Convicted Sex Offender Is A 'Sociopath'
Amy King (neé Duggar) appeared to once again beg Anna Duggar to leave her husband, Josh, in a scathing social media message seemingly calling the convicted sex offender a "sociopath."
The Counting On alum was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography on Thursday, December 9, and six months later, Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Josh over 12 years behind bars. Anna has refused to sever ties with her disgraced husband since his sentencing.
"WAKE UP @AnnaDuggar [AND] ANYONE ELSE WHO IS IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH SOMEONE LIKE THIS," Amy tweeted alongside a screenshot of a quote detailing the dangers of emotionally abusive relationships.
"Narcissists and sociopaths have no guilt about laying in bed next to you while texting another woman or man," the post read. "They can take you out on a date all while they have a significant other."
"They can be married and have kids, all while having multiple online dating profiles. They can follow and comment on dozens of pornographic social media accounts all while simultaneously declaring their primary partner the ‘love of their life’ in public," the quote continued. "Their lack of empathy is stunning; their disrespect has no boundaries."
Despite Anna refusing to consider leaving the father of her children — they share Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 7, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 10 months — with rumors buzzing she plans to move from Arkansas to Texas to be closer to him, Amy has been vocal with her hopes that the mother-of-seven will eventually change her mind.
"I think it's so incredibly sad that I have to do this post, but let me tell you something. Anna, I love you. I have loved you since day one you entered our family," she said in an April TikTok video. "But you are showing women all over the world that follow you that it is okay to have an abuser in your home. Around your beautiful children."
"You're showing everyone it's okay to cheat, it's okay to use me as a ragdoll, it's okay," she continued. "Have more self-respect than that."