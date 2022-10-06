Josh Duggar Appears Scruffy & Unrecognizable In Newly Surfaced Photo From Texas Prison
Josh Duggar looks very different after spending the last three and a half months in prison. The disgraced reality start was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas in late June.
Duggar was sentenced to over 12 years behind bars at the facility after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography.
A new photo from inside the prison revealed the 34-year-old with longer hair and a thick beard. He appeared to wear a dark colored t-shirt and khaki pants while drinking from a mug. His inmate number is 42501-509.
INSIDE JOSH DUGGAR'S NEW LIFE IN TEXAS PRISON: 23 CENT PER HOUR JOB & 15 MINUTE PHONE CALLS TO THE OUTSIDE WORLD
This comes days after Duggar filed to appeal his guilty conviction and subsequent sentence. On Monday, October 3, the father-of-six filed the legal documents attempting to shift the blame for the offensive material from himself to his former co-worker Caleb Williams.
The appeal stated that "Williams worked at Wholesale Motorcars, regularly used the HP computer, was extremely tech savvy, and sent Duggar a text message on May 7, 2019 offering to 'watch the lot' during the coming week."
The filing also claimed that "law enforcement failed to meaningfully investigate Williams as a potential perpetrator" — despite his history as a sex offender — and that when his legal team asked to have Williams called to the stand to testify, the court refused the request.
JOSH DUGGAR BANNED FROM SPENDING TIME ALONE WITH HIS CHILDREN EVEN AFTER COMPLETING PRISON SENTENCE
The appeal further read, "The district court concluded Duggar would only be permitted to ask Williams 'whether or not he has knowledge or recollection of being present on the car lot on or about May 13 through May 16' and 'if he ever remoted in to the office machine, and if so, the time periods in which he would have remoted in."
Williams responded to the accusations in a recent statement, confessing that he feels "pity" for Duggar and his family.
"In my opinion, this is a big PR stunt and he wants his freedom, I get it," Williams explained at the time. "I really just hope he gets some help and by the time he gets out and moves on with his life, he becomes a productive citizen. I'm all about second chances when somebody actually takes steps that are positive in their life to make a difference in the bad decisions they've made. Taking responsibility is the first step in that."