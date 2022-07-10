"I'm a Christian. Happily married and have 7 beautiful children!" her bio now reads. This is only a minor update, changing her number of children from six to seven after giving birth to her daughter Madyson back in October. The couple also share Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2.

Prior to this, she hadn't changed her profile since before her husband's guilty conviction, and the part that was most telling was what she didn't change.

Fans were unamused she purposely chose to leave in the words "happily married" after Josh was found guilty of possessing some of the "worst of the worst" child pornography and sentenced to 12 and a half years behind bars at Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville in Texas.