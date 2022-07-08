Anna Duggar Sparks Rumors She's Moving To Texas To Be Closer To Embattled Husband Josh Duggar's New Prison
Is Anna Duggar packing her bags and heading to Texas? The mother-of-seven sparked rumors she may be moving to the Lone Star State after her sister, Priscilla, and her brother-in-law, David, built a second home only two hours away from where her husband, Josh, is set to spend the next 12 years behind bars.
Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Josh to 151 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine in May, after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. Late last month, he was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to FCI Seagoville in Texas — a whopping six hour drive from where Anna is currently living with his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.
David and Priscilla reportedly bought a small parcel of land for $8,280 back in 2020 and only more recently built a single-family home on the property, according to The Sun. This couple currently owns two homes, as they already had a modest 1,296 square foot home in Big Sandy, Texas. They are said to have purchased it sometime in 2018 when it was valued at $64,050. That property is 30 minutes closer to FCI Seagoville.
This comes only about two weeks after Anna visited David and Priscilla the week of her 34th birthday. Sleuths on Reddit quickly put two-and-two together, speculating the embattled mother — she shares Michael, 11, Marcus, 9, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, Maryella, 2, and Madyson, 8 months, with Josh — might be planning to move in with them.
"I’m wondering if David and Priscilla Waller, who I believe live on church property since David is a pastor, will build onto their house to create more room for Anna & the kids to go there all of the time?" one user wrote.
Another Reddit user chimed in, "I suspect rather than moving she will frequently stay with the Wallers while visiting him leaving Jana and the rest to raise her children."
As OK! previously reported, sources spilled Anna is refusing to even consider leaving her disgraced husband and still believes he is innocent.
"Anna is a shell of a woman at the moment, but she is choosing to stay with Josh," an insider dished. "They will not be getting a divorce."