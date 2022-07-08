Anna Duggar Sparks Rumors She's Moving To Texas To Be Closer To Embattled Husband Josh Duggar's New Prison

Is Anna Duggar packing her bags and heading to Texas? The mother-of-seven sparked rumors she may be moving to the Lone Star State after her sister, Priscilla, and her brother-in-law, David, built a second home only two hours away from where her husband, Josh, is set to spend the next 12 years behind bars.

Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced Josh to 151 months in prison and ordered him to pay a $50,000 fine in May, after he was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. Late last month, he was transferred from Washington County Jail in Arkansas to FCI Seagoville in Texas — a whopping six hour drive from where Anna is currently living with his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.