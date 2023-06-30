'How Could You Do This?': Amy King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Cousin Josh Duggar Over Molestation Allegations
While the majority of the Duggar family has ignored the negative claims made about them in the new doc Shiny Happy People, Jim Bob Duggar's niece Amy King is happy to speak out.
In a new interview, the reality star — who is now estranged from most of the brood — revealed her disgust over her relatives' scandals, noting they didn't even have the courage to inform her about the news that disgraced Josh Duggar molested several of his sisters.
"It's sad how far it was taken, where he thought he could get away with anything. I was p*****," she told Vanity Fair of uncovering the story "like the rest of the world."
"I felt like I wasn’t worth telling … that they didn’t want to protect me. They didn’t want anyone to know, [and] they wanted to keep it inside their little bubble," said the TLC alum. "Secrets breed in the IBLP [Institute in Basic Life Principles organization]. Things are hidden."
King, 36, recalled how after finding out about his despicable behavior, she decided to confront her cousin, 35, face-to-face.
"He was staying in a trailer and I went in there and I said, 'How could you do this?' … And I was very bold about that," she noted.
King called her uncle and his wife, Michelle Duggar, "evil" for trying to cover up Josh's actions, and the couple's determination to keep things under the radar is one of the reasons Amy decided to raise her voice.
"I looked around and my mom and I were like ‘Who is speaking out? Who is saying how wrong this is?’" she explained. "And really, there weren’t many who were. It was just like, ‘Do we close our eyes and act like it’s not happening?’ Or do we say, ‘It’s happening and here’s the atomic bomb,’ and let the pieces fall where they may?"
Several years after the molestation scandal, Josh was arrested for receiving and possessing inappropriate images of children. In May 2022, was found guilty and sentenced to more than a decade in prison.