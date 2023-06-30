'How Could You Do This?': Amy King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Cousin Josh Duggar Over Molestation Allegations

While the majority of the Duggar family has ignored the negative claims made about them in the new doc Shiny Happy People, Jim Bob Duggar's niece Amy King is happy to speak out.

In a new interview, the reality star — who is now estranged from most of the brood — revealed her disgust over her relatives' scandals, noting they didn't even have the courage to inform her about the news that disgraced Josh Duggar molested several of his sisters.