Duggar Family in Disarray: Amy King Doesn't 'Believe' Disgraced Cousin Josh Is 'Sorry for Anything'

Amy King (née Duggar) is speaking out yet again against her convicted sex offender cousin Josh Duggar.
Despite being found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in 2021 and subsequently being sentenced to serve 12 and a half years behind bars, Amy doesn't think the disgraced 35-year-old is apologetic at all for his horrible crimes.
"I don't necessarily believe he's sorry for anything," the mother-of-one — who shares 3-year-old son Daxton with her husband, Dillon King — said in a recent interview, adding that she doesn't think he cares about what he's done to his wife, Anna, or anyone else, so she didn't have anything to say to him.
However, Amy did have words of empathy and support for his embattled spouse.
"The marriage that you have endured, I’ll put it like that, isn’t true love," she said in a heartfelt message meant for Anna. "It’s not true love. Love doesn’t hurt like that."
As for Amy's relationship with the mother-of-seven, who shares Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson with Josh, she admitted she's "reached out" repeatedly, but Anna won't speak to her.
"I’ve tried. It breaks my heart to think about it, honestly because I’ve tried," she said. "I’ve tried Instagram. I’ve tried Twitter. I’ve tried email. I’ve tried text. I’ve tried calling."
"I don’t know if her phone is being monitored, and I don’t know if there’s control, like we were talking about too with IBLP on that as well," she continued, referring to Jim Bob and Michelle's chosen religious organization known for their cult-like control over members.
"You can’t pray that away, you can’t pray that type of sickness away," she added of Josh. "And it’s just so sad, because I am here to help [Anna]. I am here."
This isn't the first time the former 19 Kids and Counting star has talked about her concerns for Anna and her young children. Although she's pleaded with the 34-year-old mom to consider divorcing Josh, Amy doesn't believe that will ever happen due to Anna's strict religious beliefs.
"[They teach] your vows can not be broken, you are making a life decision, and no matter what happens, that is your husband and you have to respect him, love him, walk beside him, and in all honesty be underneath them," she explained at the time. "It’s sad — so sad — and it just breaks my heart to think about it."
Amy spoke with Access Online about Josh and Anna.