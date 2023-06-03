Duggar Family in Disarray: Amy King Doesn't 'Believe' Disgraced Cousin Josh Is 'Sorry for Anything'

"I don't necessarily believe he's sorry for anything," the mother-of-one — who shares 3-year-old son Daxton with her husband, Dillon King — said in a recent interview, adding that she doesn't think he cares about what he's done to his wife, Anna, or anyone else, so she didn't have anything to say to him.

However, Amy did have words of empathy and support for his embattled spouse.

"The marriage that you have endured, I’ll put it like that, isn’t true love," she said in a heartfelt message meant for Anna. "It’s not true love. Love doesn’t hurt like that."